Nationals ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Brewers

August 16, 2019 3:10 am
 
Milwaukee Brewers (63-58, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (65-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 4.01 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.41 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Nationals are 34-25 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .332 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .401.

The Brewers are 27-32 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 190 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and has 92 RBIs. Soto is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 134 hits and is batting .329. Keston Hiura is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.09 ERA

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

