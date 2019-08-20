Listen Live Sports

Nationals to face Pirates on the road

August 20, 2019 3:11 am
 
1 min read
Washington Nationals (68-56, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.82 ERA) Pirates: Chris Archer (3-9, 5.23 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Washington will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 25-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .329.

The Nationals have gone 32-30 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .335 is sixth in the majors. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .402. The Nationals won the last meeting 13-0. Javy Guerra earned his second victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Washington. Trevor Williams registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 98 RBIs and is batting .280. Adam Frazier is 7-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .602. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .324 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

