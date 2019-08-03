Listen Live Sports

Nationals to take on Diamondbacks on the road

August 3, 2019 3:09 am
 
Washington Nationals (58-51, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-56, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (14-4, 3.26 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (9-7, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are 23-27 in home games. Arizona is slugging .441 as a unit. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .564 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Nationals are 27-26 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .396. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Ross notched his first victory and Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Alex Young took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 132 hits and has 65 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 6-for-22 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 23 home runs and is batting .314. Trea Turner is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Adams: day-to-day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

