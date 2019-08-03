Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Navy football drops “Load the Clip” motto for insensitivity

August 3, 2019 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Naval Academy’s superintendent says the school’s football team won’t use “Load the Clip” as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence.

Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.

The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.

The motto was selected by team captains. Coach Ken Niumatalolo had said he was leery of the slogan but recognized that midshipmen have a level of familiarity with firearms and intended the slogan to reflect a commitment to being prepared.

Advertisement

The captains have selected “Win the Day” as a new motto.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office