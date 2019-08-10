Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Calendar

August 10, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Aug. 31-Sept. 15 – Basketball World Cup, China.

Sept. 6 – Hall of Fame enshrinement, Springfield, Mass.

Sept. 28 — Training camps open for teams playing in international exhibition games.

Oct. 1 — Training camps open for all other teams.

Advertisement

Oct. 18 — Preseason ends.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Oct. 21 — Rosters set for opening night (5 p.m. EDT).

Oct. 22 — Regular season opens.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot