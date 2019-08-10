NBA Calendar

Aug. 31-Sept. 15 – Basketball World Cup, China.
Sept. 6 – Hall of Fame enshrinement, Springfield, Mass.
Sept. 28 — Training camps open for teams playing in international exhibition games.
Oct. 1 — Training camps open for all other teams.
Oct. 18 — Preseason ends.
Oct. 21 — Rosters set for opening night (5 p.m. EDT).
Oct. 22 — Regular season opens.
