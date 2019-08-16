Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA Calendar

August 16, 2019 8:49 am
 
Aug. 31-Sept. 15 – Basketball World Cup, China.

Sept. 6 – Hall of Fame enshrinement, Springfield, Mass.

Sept. 28 — Training camps open for teams playing in international exhibition games.

Oct. 1 — Training camps open for all other teams.

Oct. 18 — Preseason ends.

Oct. 21 — Rosters set for opening night (5 p.m. EDT).

Oct. 22 — Regular season opens.

2020

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)

Feb. 14-16 — All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 — Regular season ends.

April 18 — Playoffs begin.

May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 — NBA Finals begin.

June 25 — NBA draft.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

