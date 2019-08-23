Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

August 23, 2019 9:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UC Davis 4 0 194 104 7 1 346 214
E. Washington 4 1 196 91 6 2 316 177
Weber St. 4 1 141 103 6 2 213 184
Portland St. 3 1 121 91 4 4 224 259
Idaho St. 2 1 117 103 5 3 313 255
Montana 2 2 130 133 4 4 245 244
Cal Poly 2 4 151 229 3 5 198 293
N. Arizona 2 4 169 214 3 5 207 264
N. Colorado 2 4 187 210 2 7 242 308
Montana St. 1 3 101 115 4 4 212 230
S. Utah 1 3 127 155 1 7 225 330
Sacramento St. 1 4 110 196 3 5 220 246

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 38, Idaho 14

Weber St. 35, North Dakota 30

UC Davis 49, Montana 21

Idaho St. 24, Montana St. 17

Cal Poly 38, N. Arizona 28

N. Colorado 42, S. Utah 39

Portland St. 41, Sacramento St. 14

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2:05 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 0 150 27 7 1 375 97
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 24 14 6 2 258 251
Chas. Sou. 1 1 51 45 3 4 188 172
Gardner-Webb 0 1 17 56 2 6 141 315
Presbyterian 0 3 21 121 2 5 95 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Presbyterian 14

Gardner-Webb 35, Campbell 7

Kennesaw St. 38, Charleston Southern 10

Saturday, Nov. 3

Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Campbell at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 177 68 7 1 288 115
Ohio St. 4 1 178 118 7 1 344 183
Penn St. 3 2 169 124 6 2 328 178
Maryland 3 2 160 118 5 3 253 196
Michigan St. 3 2 105 101 5 3 187 168
Indiana 1 5 146 214 4 5 242 268
Rutgers 0 5 59 166 1 7 121 270
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 5 1 160 129 5 3 201 189
Iowa 3 2 154 105 6 2 238 129
Wisconsin 3 2 148 130 5 3 248 171
Purdue 3 2 177 109 4 4 263 182
Minnesota 1 4 124 204 4 4 219 231
Illinois 1 4 122 238 3 5 206 301
Nebraska 1 4 146 201 2 6 238 267

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 38, Indiana 31

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 31, Wisconsin 17

Michigan St. 23, Purdue 13

Nebraska 45, Bethune-Cookman 9

Penn St. 30, Iowa 24

Maryland 63, Illinois 33

Saturday, Nov. 3

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon

Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon

Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.

Notre Dame at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.

