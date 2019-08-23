NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|194
|104
|7
|1
|346
|214
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|196
|91
|6
|2
|316
|177
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|141
|103
|6
|2
|213
|184
|Portland St.
|3
|1
|121
|91
|4
|4
|224
|259
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|117
|103
|5
|3
|313
|255
|Montana
|2
|2
|130
|133
|4
|4
|245
|244
|Cal Poly
|2
|4
|151
|229
|3
|5
|198
|293
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|169
|214
|3
|5
|207
|264
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|187
|210
|2
|7
|242
|308
|Montana St.
|1
|3
|101
|115
|4
|4
|212
|230
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|155
|1
|7
|225
|330
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|110
|196
|3
|5
|220
|246
___
E. Washington 38, Idaho 14
Weber St. 35, North Dakota 30
UC Davis 49, Montana 21
Idaho St. 24, Montana St. 17
Cal Poly 38, N. Arizona 28
N. Colorado 42, S. Utah 39
Portland St. 41, Sacramento St. 14
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2:05 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|150
|27
|7
|1
|375
|97
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|24
|14
|6
|2
|258
|251
|Chas. Sou.
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|4
|188
|172
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|56
|2
|6
|141
|315
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|21
|121
|2
|5
|95
|179
___
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Presbyterian 14
Gardner-Webb 35, Campbell 7
Kennesaw St. 38, Charleston Southern 10
Charleston Southern at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Campbell at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|177
|68
|7
|1
|288
|115
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|178
|118
|7
|1
|344
|183
|Penn St.
|3
|2
|169
|124
|6
|2
|328
|178
|Maryland
|3
|2
|160
|118
|5
|3
|253
|196
|Michigan St.
|3
|2
|105
|101
|5
|3
|187
|168
|Indiana
|1
|5
|146
|214
|4
|5
|242
|268
|Rutgers
|0
|5
|59
|166
|1
|7
|121
|270
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|160
|129
|5
|3
|201
|189
|Iowa
|3
|2
|154
|105
|6
|2
|238
|129
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|148
|130
|5
|3
|248
|171
|Purdue
|3
|2
|177
|109
|4
|4
|263
|182
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|124
|204
|4
|4
|219
|231
|Illinois
|1
|4
|122
|238
|3
|5
|206
|301
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|146
|201
|2
|6
|238
|267
___
Minnesota 38, Indiana 31
Northwestern 31, Wisconsin 17
Michigan St. 23, Purdue 13
Nebraska 45, Bethune-Cookman 9
Penn St. 30, Iowa 24
Maryland 63, Illinois 33
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Noon
Michigan St. at Maryland, Noon
Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 3:45 p.m.
Notre Dame at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.
