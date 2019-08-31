Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

August 31, 2019 6:23 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14
UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 34
South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 49
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 10
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 14
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

___

Thursday’s Games

UConn 24, Wagner 21

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

UCF 62, Florida A&M 0

Advertisement

Tulane 42, FIU 14

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

Bucknell at Temple, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

SMU at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Cincinnati at Ohio St., Noon

Southern U. at Memphis, Noon

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Illinois at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 1 0 52 14 1 0 52 14
NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 6
Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 35
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 36
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 24
Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 0 1 14 52

___

Thursday’s Games

Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35

Saturday’s Games

NC State 34, East Carolina 6

Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31

Alabama at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Maryland, Noon

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon

W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 26
Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 36
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 13
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

West Virginia 20, James Madison 13

Montana St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

West Virginia at Missouri, Noon

Bowling Green at Kansas St., Noon

UTSA at Baylor, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.<

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury