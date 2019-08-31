NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|62
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|34
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|10
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|14
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
___
UConn 24, Wagner 21
Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14
UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
Tulane 42, FIU 14
Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
Michigan St. 28, Tulsa 7
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
NC State 34, East Carolina 6
Bucknell at Temple, 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio St., Noon
Southern U. at Memphis, Noon
South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Illinois at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at SMU, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|52
|14
|1
|0
|52
|14
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|6
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|35
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|36
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|14
|52
|0
|1
|14
|52
___
Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Wake Forest 38, Utah St. 35
NC State 34, East Carolina 6
Boise St. 36, Florida St. 31
Alabama at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Rice, 8 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Maryland, Noon
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, Noon
W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
South Florida at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Miami at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|26
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|36
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|13
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36
Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT
Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17
West Virginia 20, James Madison 13
Montana St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Missouri, Noon
Bowling Green at Kansas St., Noon
UTSA at Baylor, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.<
