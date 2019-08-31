NCAA Football

All Times EDT SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 24 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 38 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ark-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

UAB 24, Alabama St. 19

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. 38, Alcorn St. 10

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

MVSU at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

Southern U. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M at Canton, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Southern U. at Memphis, Noon

Grambling St. at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Houston, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 7 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 30 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 7 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 La.-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 30 Ga. Southn 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 55 La.-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 38 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 35 Texas St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 41

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Troy 17, Campbell 7

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

SMU at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Charlotte at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS All Games W L PF PA Army 1 0 14 7 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 BYU 0 1 12 30 Liberty 0 1 0 24 UMass 0 1 21 48

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah 30, BYU 12

Friday’s Games

Army 14, Rice 7

Rutgers 48, UMass 21

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Army at Michigan, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at UMass, 6 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.