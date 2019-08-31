Listen Live Sports

NCAA Football

All Times EDT
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 20
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 24
Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 24
Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 38
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 3
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 13
LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 3
Mississippi St 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 28
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7
Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15

Thursday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 38, Toledo 24

Memphis 15, Mississippi 10

Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28

Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30

Alabama 42, Duke 3

North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13

LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3

Auburn vs. Oregon at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

West Virginia at Missouri, Noon

Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon

Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 1 0 49 27 1 0 49 27
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 10
Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 42
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 1 22 45
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 56
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 28
W. Carolina 0 1 27 49 0 1 27 49

Thursday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10

Saturday’s Games

Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13

Towson 28, The Citadel 21

Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27

SC State 28, Wofford 13

Marshall 56, VMI 17

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.

Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Shorter at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 28
Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 16
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 14
Abilene Chrstn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 49
NorthwesternSt 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 42
Sam Houston 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 39

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16

SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7

New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31

Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14

Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Midwestern St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Okla. Panhandle St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

