NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|38
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|3
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|13
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Mississippi St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
___
Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7
Kentucky 38, Toledo 24
Memphis 15, Mississippi 10
Mississippi St. 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 28
Georgia St. 38, Tennessee 30
Alabama 42, Duke 3
North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Arkansas 20, Portland St. 13
LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
Auburn vs. Oregon at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Missouri, Noon
Vanderbilt at Purdue, Noon
Charleston Southern at South Carolina, Noon
Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Alabama, 4 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|1
|0
|49
|27
|1
|0
|49
|27
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|10
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|45
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|28
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|56
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|27
|49
|0
|1
|27
|49
___
Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10
Furman 46, Charleston Southern 13
Towson 28, The Citadel 21
Appalachian St. 42, ETSU 7
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 27
SC State 28, Wofford 13
Marshall 56, VMI 17
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Elon, 2 p.m.
Furman at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Shorter at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|28
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|65
|16
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Abilene Chrstn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|49
|NorthwesternSt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|42
|Sam Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|39
___
UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20
Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28
Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16
SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14
UTSA 35, Incarnate Word 7
New Mexico 39, Sam Houston St. 31
Kansas St. 49, Nicholls 14
Stephen F. Austin at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Midwestern St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Arizona Christian at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Okla. Panhandle St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
