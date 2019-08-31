Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

August 31, 2019 11:06 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 13
Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 7
Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 47 14
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 36 52
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ariz. St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 7
Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 31
Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 12
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 38 45
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

Arizona St. 30, Kent St. 7

Utah 30, BYU 12

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Colorado 52, Colorado St. 31

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Oklahoma St. 52, Oregon St. 36

Saturday’s Games

Washington 47, E. Washington 14

Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

California 27, UC Davis 13

Auburn vs. Oregon at Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Sacramento St. at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

N. Illinois at Utah, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UCLA, 4:15 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

California at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 56
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 26
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 27
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 45
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 30
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 14
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 82

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 14, Lehigh 13

Davidson 27, Georgetown 20

Temple 56, Bucknell 12

Air Force 48, Colgate 7

Navy 45, Holy Cross 7

CCSU 26, Fordham 23

William & Mary 30, Lafayette 17

Saturday, Sept. 7

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 7
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 57
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 47
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 38
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 52
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 53

___

Thursday’s Games

Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7

E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7

Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 27, Georgetown 20

N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10

North Dakota 47, Drake 7

Cal Poly 52, San Diego 34

Presbyterian at Stetson, ppd.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

UC Davis at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Butler, 6 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Truman St. at Drake, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury