NCAA Football

All Times EDT MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 3 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 10 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 20 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 42 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 30 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 30 23 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 10 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 13 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 34 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 38

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10

Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3

Cent. Michigan 38, Albany (NY) 21

Advertisement

Arizona St. 30, Kent St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 34, Ball St. 24

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Kentucky 38, Toledo 24

Ohio 41, Rhode Island 20

E. Michigan 30, Coastal Carolina 23

W. Michigan 48, Monmouth (NJ) 13

N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10

Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ohio at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

UAB at Akron, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Kent St., Noon

Bowling Green at Kansas St., Noon

N. Illinois at Utah, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 13 Beth.-Cook. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 31 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 62 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 79 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 46 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 41 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13

Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3

UCF 62, Florida A&M 0

Austin Peay 41, NC Central 10

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 79, Howard 0

NC A&T 24, Elon 21

SC State 28, Wofford 13

Old Dominion 24, Norfolk St. 21

Sunday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson St. at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Howard at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Lane at SC State, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC Central at Towson, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 57 10 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 22 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 24 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 Missouri St 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 37 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 29 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 28 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 44 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 26

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri 44, S. Illinois 26

North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17

N. Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23

Minnesota 28, S. Dakota St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 29, N. Iowa 26, 3OT

Kansas 24, Indiana St. 17

Montana 31, South Dakota 17

N. Dakota St. 57, Butler 10

N. Illinois 24, Illinois St. 10

Saturday, Sept. 7

Dayton at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at UMass, 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

LIU at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.