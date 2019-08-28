NCAA grants waiver enabling Vols’ Solomon to play this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for the Volunteers immediately rather than sitting out the 2019 season.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference Wednesday that the NCAA had granted Solomon’s waiver request. Volquest first reported the news.

“I’m beyond excited to be playing football this season,” Solomon said in a statement released by the university. “I can’t wait to suit up with my brothers.”

Solomon’s availability provides a giant boost to a Tennessee defensive line that has no returning starters. Tennessee’s defensive line lost its most experienced returning player when Emmit Gooden tore his right anterior cruciate ligament this month.

Solomon had been practicing with Tennessee while awaiting word on his eligibility for this season.

“He’s really improved from the first day of practice – I’m talking about in the spring – until now,” Pruitt said. “He’s really elevated his game. To me, he’s a guy that can play all three downs. He can play inside. He can play outside. He got banged up a little bit some during the spring and early in fall camp but has pushed through and really had a really good fall camp.

“We’re excited he’s getting an opportunity to play the game that he loves.”

Solomon announced in December he was transferring to Tennessee. The former five-star recruit played five games and made six tackles for Michigan while struggling with injuries last season. He played 13 games and had 18 tackles in 2017.

Tennessee opens the season Saturday at home against Georgia State.

