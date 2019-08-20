Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA grants waiver for Mississippi State’s Jordan Danberry

August 20, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry has received a waiver allowing her to play for the Bulldogs as a graduate student this season.

Danberry enrolled at Mississippi State in January 2017 after playing six games for Arkansas as a sophomore. She sat out the rest of that season according to NCAA transfer rules before making her Mississippi State debut on Dec. 10, 2017.

Because Danberry lost a year of eligibility without redshirting, the NCAA has granted a waiver enabling her to play one more season for Mississippi State in 2019-20. She graduated in December and will be working toward her master’s degree in business administration.

Danberry started all 36 games for Mississippi State as a senior last season. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars