New England 1, New York 1

New York 1 0 — 1 New England 0 1 — 1

First half_1, New York, Rzatkowski 2, 18th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Bou 4(Gil), 65th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Philippe Briere, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_18,177 (25,000)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles, Rece Buckmaster, Tim Parker, Aaron Long, Kemar Lawrence(Michael Murillo, 82nd), Marc Rzatkowski, Sean Davis, Kaku, Cristian Casseres Jr(Omir Fernandez, 68th), Daniel Royer, Brian White(Bradley Wright-Phillips, 29th).

New England_Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Jalil Anibaba, Michael Mancienne, Edgar Castillo(DeJuan Jones, 87th), Carles Gil, Juan Agudelo, Luis Caicedo, Gustavo Bou, Scott Caldwell(Zahibo, 47th), Teal Bunbury(Cristian Penilla, 72nd).

