New England 2, Chicago 1

Chicago 1 0 — 1 New England 1 1 — 2

First half_1, New England, Zahibo, 1 (Bye), 17th minute; 2, Chicago, Calvo, 3 (Gaitan), 41st.

Second half_3, New England, Bou, 5, 86th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Gaitan, Chicago, 1st; Mancienne, New England, 30th; Bou, New England, 87th; Azira, Chicago, 90th+1; Agudelo, New England, 90th+6.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, C.J. Morgante, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_16,236.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm, Johan Kappelhof, Mike Azira, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein(Fabian Herbers, 88th), Brandt Bronico, Nico Gaitan, Dax McCarty, C.J. Sapong, Nemanja Nikolic(Djordje Mihailovic, 75th), Przemyslaw Frankowski.

New England_Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Michael Mancienne, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Luis Caicedo(Juan Caicedo, 78th), Diego Fagundez(Juan Agudelo, 64th), Teal Bunbury(Cristian Penilla, 12th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.