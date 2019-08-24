Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New England 2, Chicago 1

August 24, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago 1 0 1
New England 1 1 2

First half_1, New England, Zahibo, 1 (Bye), 17th minute; 2, Chicago, Calvo, 3 (Gaitan), 41st.

Second half_3, New England, Bou, 5, 86th.

Goalies_Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Richard Sanchez; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Gaitan, Chicago, 1st; Mancienne, New England, 30th; Bou, New England, 87th; Azira, Chicago, 90th+1; Agudelo, New England, 90th+6.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, C.J. Morgante, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

A_16,236.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm, Johan Kappelhof, Mike Azira, Francisco Calvo, Jonathan Bornstein(Fabian Herbers, 88th), Brandt Bronico, Nico Gaitan, Dax McCarty, C.J. Sapong, Nemanja Nikolic(Djordje Mihailovic, 75th), Przemyslaw Frankowski.

New England_Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Michael Mancienne, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Luis Caicedo(Juan Caicedo, 78th), Diego Fagundez(Juan Agudelo, 64th), Teal Bunbury(Cristian Penilla, 12th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow