Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

August 21, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York City FC 1 0 1
Columbus 0 0 0

First half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos 9(Moralez), 36th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson; Columbus, Eloy Room.

Yellow Cards_Guzman, Columbus, 12th; Mensah, Columbus, 49th; Room, Columbus, 65th; Crognale, Columbus, 68th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Nick Uranga, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Tony Rocha, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez, Heber, Gary Mackay Steven(Alexandru Mitrita, 59th), Valentin Castellanos.

Columbus_Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Jonathan Mensah, Connor Maloney, Luis Argudo, Artur, David Guzman, David Accam, Eduardo Sosa(Pedro Santos, 45th), Romario Williams(Jordan Hamilton, 60th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union