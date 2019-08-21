New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

New York City FC 1 0 — 1 Columbus 0 0 — 0

First half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos 9(Moralez), 36th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson; Columbus, Eloy Room.

Yellow Cards_Guzman, Columbus, 12th; Mensah, Columbus, 49th; Room, Columbus, 65th; Crognale, Columbus, 68th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Nick Uranga, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Tony Rocha, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez, Heber, Gary Mackay Steven(Alexandru Mitrita, 59th), Valentin Castellanos.

Columbus_Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale, Jonathan Mensah, Connor Maloney, Luis Argudo, Artur, David Guzman, David Accam, Eduardo Sosa(Pedro Santos, 45th), Romario Williams(Jordan Hamilton, 60th).

