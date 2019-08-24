New York City FC 2, New York 1

New York 1 0 — 1 New York City FC 1 1 — 2

First half_1, New York, Muyl, 3 (Kaku), 10th minute; 2, New York City FC, Moralez, 7 (penalty kick), 43rd.

Second half_3, New York City FC, Heber, 13 (Tinnerholm), 53rd.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Muyl, New York, 15th; Moralez, New York City FC, 27th; Ring, New York City FC, 31st; Lawrence, New York, 45th; Rzatkowski, New York, 85th; Matarrita, New York City FC, 90th+2.

Red Cards_Matarrita, New York City FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Andrew Bigelow, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_28,895.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles, Michael Murillo, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Kemar Lawrence, Cristian Casseres Jr, Vincent Bezecourt(Marc Rzatkowski, 65th), Alex Muyl(Josh Sims, 65th), Kaku, Daniel Royer, Bradley Wright-Phillips(Tom Barlow, 77th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Alexander Ring, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez(Gary Mackay Steven, 90th+8), Heber(Tony Rocha, 81st), Alexandru Mitrita(Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th+6), Valentin Castellanos.

