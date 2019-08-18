Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

August 18, 2019 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati 1 0 1
New York City FC 2 2 4

First half_1, Cincinnati, Cruz 5(Gutman), 30th minute, 2, New York City FC, Castellanos 8(Moralez), 32nd, 3, New York City FC, Heber 11(Castellanos), 45th+3.

Second half_4, New York City FC, Castellanos 9, 71st, 5, New York City FC, Heber 12, 89th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton; New York City FC, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Miller, New York City FC, 23rd; Cruz, Cincinnati, 26th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Felisha Mariscal, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_27,273 (40,000)

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston, Andrew Gutman, Emmanuel Ledesma(Kekuta Manneh, 57th), Victor Ulloa, Allan Cruz, Caleb Stanko, Roland Lamah(Derrick Etienne, 57th), Darren Mattocks(Joseph-Claude Gyau, 86th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson, Eric Miller, James Sands(Ben Sweat, 9th), Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Valentin Castellanos, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez(Tony Rocha, 74th), Keaton Parks(Sebastien Ibeagha, 76th), Alexandru Mitrita, Heber.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US