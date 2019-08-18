New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati 1 0 — 1 New York City FC 2 2 — 4

First half_1, Cincinnati, Cruz 5(Gutman), 30th minute, 2, New York City FC, Castellanos 8(Moralez), 32nd, 3, New York City FC, Heber 11(Castellanos), 45th+3.

Second half_4, New York City FC, Castellanos 9, 71st, 5, New York City FC, Heber 12, 89th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton; New York City FC, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Miller, New York City FC, 23rd; Cruz, Cincinnati, 26th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Felisha Mariscal, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_27,273 (40,000)

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston, Andrew Gutman, Emmanuel Ledesma(Kekuta Manneh, 57th), Victor Ulloa, Allan Cruz, Caleb Stanko, Roland Lamah(Derrick Etienne, 57th), Darren Mattocks(Joseph-Claude Gyau, 86th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson, Eric Miller, James Sands(Ben Sweat, 9th), Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Valentin Castellanos, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez(Tony Rocha, 74th), Keaton Parks(Sebastien Ibeagha, 76th), Alexandru Mitrita, Heber.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.