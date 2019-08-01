Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 1, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 27 18 .600
Hudson Valley (Rays) 25 18 .581 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 19 .568
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 21 .523
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 28 18 .609
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 21 .512
State College (Cardinals) 23 23 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 23 .489
Auburn (Nationals) 18 26 .409 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 29 .341 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 15 .659
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 24 .455 9
Vermont (Athletics) 18 28 .391 12
Tri-City (Astros) 16 28 .364 13

Thursday’s Games

Batavia 4, Tri-City 1

State College 3, Vermont 0

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

