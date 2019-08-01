New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|26
|18
|.591
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|21
|.523
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|23
|23
|.500
|5
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|24
|.478
|6
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|27
|.400
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|16
|29
|.356
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|Vermont (Athletics)
|18
|28
|.391
|11½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|28
|.364
|12½
___
Batavia 4, Tri-City 1
State College 3, Vermont 0
West Virginia 6, Staten Island 4
Brooklyn 6, Lowell 1
Williamsport 2, Connecticut 1
Hudson Valley 8, Auburn 3
Aberdeen 4, Mahoning Valley 1
Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
