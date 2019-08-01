Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 1, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 18 .609
Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 18 .591 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 19 .578
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 22 .511
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 28 18 .609
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 21 .523 4
State College (Cardinals) 23 23 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 24 .478 6
Auburn (Nationals) 18 27 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 16 29 .356 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 16 .644
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 25 .444 9
Vermont (Athletics) 18 28 .391 11½
Tri-City (Astros) 16 28 .364 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Batavia 4, Tri-City 1

State College 3, Vermont 0

West Virginia 6, Staten Island 4

Advertisement

Brooklyn 6, Lowell 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Williamsport 2, Connecticut 1

Hudson Valley 8, Auburn 3

Aberdeen 4, Mahoning Valley 1

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office