New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 18 .609 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 18 .591 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 19 .578 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 23 22 .511 4½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 28 18 .609 — West Virginia (Pirates) 23 21 .523 4 State College (Cardinals) 23 23 .500 5 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 24 .478 6 Auburn (Nationals) 18 27 .400 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 16 29 .356 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 29 16 .644 — Connecticut (Tigers) 20 25 .444 9 Vermont (Athletics) 18 28 .391 11½ Tri-City (Astros) 16 28 .364 12½

___

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

