New York-Penn League

August 2, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 18 .609
Hudson Valley (Rays) 26 18 .591 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 19 .578
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 22 .511
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 28 18 .609
West Virginia (Pirates) 23 21 .523 4
State College (Cardinals) 23 23 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 24 .478 6
Auburn (Nationals) 18 27 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 16 29 .356 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 16 .644
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 25 .444 9
Vermont (Athletics) 18 28 .391 11½
Tri-City (Astros) 16 28 .364 12½

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

