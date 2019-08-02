New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|20
|.565
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|State College (Cardinals)
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|25
|.468
|7
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|28
|.391
|10½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|17
|29
|.370
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|Vermont (Athletics)
|19
|28
|.404
|11½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|17
|28
|.378
|12½
___
Tri-City 4, Auburn 3
Staten Island 3, Mahoning Valley 2
Batavia 6, Connecticut 5
Hudson Valley 5, West Virginia 1
Lowell 11, State College 2
Williamsport 1, Brooklyn 0
Vermont 7, Aberdeen 6
State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.