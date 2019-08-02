New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 18 .600 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 19 .596 — Brooklyn (Mets) 26 20 .565 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 24 22 .522 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 18 .617 — West Virginia (Pirates) 23 22 .511 5 State College (Cardinals) 23 24 .489 6 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 25 .468 7 Auburn (Nationals) 18 28 .391 10½ Williamsport (Phillies) 17 29 .370 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 16 .652 — Connecticut (Tigers) 20 26 .435 10 Vermont (Athletics) 19 28 .404 11½ Tri-City (Astros) 17 28 .378 12½

Friday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Auburn 3

Staten Island 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Batavia 6, Connecticut 5

Hudson Valley 5, West Virginia 1

Lowell 11, State College 2

Williamsport 1, Brooklyn 0

Vermont 7, Aberdeen 6

Saturday’s Games

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

