New York-Penn League

August 4, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 19 .587
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 20 .583
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 21 .553
Staten Island (Yankees) 25 22 .532
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 29 19 .604
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 22 .522 4
State College (Cardinals) 24 24 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 26 .458 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 18 29 .383 10½
Auburn (Nationals) 18 29 .383 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 17 .638
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 26 .447 9
Vermont (Athletics) 20 28 .417 10½
Tri-City (Astros) 18 28 .391 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

State College 9, Lowell 4

West Virginia 5, Hudson Valley 4

Vermont 7, Aberdeen 1

Tri-City 6, Auburn 0

Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 4, 10 innings

Connecticut 5, Batavia 3

Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

