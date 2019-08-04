New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|24
|22
|.522
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|24
|24
|.500
|5
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|26
|.458
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|18
|29
|.383
|10½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|29
|.383
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|21
|26
|.447
|9
|Vermont (Athletics)
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|18
|28
|.391
|11½
___
State College 9, Lowell 4
West Virginia 5, Hudson Valley 4
Vermont 7, Aberdeen 1
Tri-City 6, Auburn 0
Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 4, 10 innings
Connecticut 5, Batavia 3
Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 3
Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
