New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 19 .587 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 20 .583 — Brooklyn (Mets) 26 21 .553 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 25 22 .532 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 19 .604 — West Virginia (Pirates) 24 22 .522 4 State College (Cardinals) 24 24 .500 5 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 26 .458 7 Williamsport (Phillies) 18 29 .383 10½ Auburn (Nationals) 18 29 .383 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 17 .638 — Connecticut (Tigers) 21 26 .447 9 Vermont (Athletics) 20 28 .417 10½ Tri-City (Astros) 18 28 .391 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

State College 9, Lowell 4

West Virginia 5, Hudson Valley 4

Vermont 7, Aberdeen 1

Tri-City 6, Auburn 0

Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 4, 10 innings

Connecticut 5, Batavia 3

Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

