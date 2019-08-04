New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 19 .596 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 21 .571 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 26 22 .542 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 26 22 .542 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 20 .592 — West Virginia (Pirates) 24 23 .511 4 State College (Cardinals) 25 24 .510 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 27 .449 7 Williamsport (Phillies) 19 29 .396 9½ Auburn (Nationals) 18 30 .375 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 18 .625 — Connecticut (Tigers) 22 26 .458 8 Vermont (Athletics) 21 28 .429 9½ Tri-City (Astros) 19 28 .404 10½

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Auburn 1

Staten Island 1, Mahoning Valley 0

Vermont 7, Aberdeen 5

Hudson Valley 5, West Virginia 3

Connecticut 9, Batavia 2

State College 4, Lowell 2

Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 3

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

