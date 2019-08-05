Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 5, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 19 .596
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 21 .571 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 26 22 .542
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 22 .542
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 29 20 .592
West Virginia (Pirates) 24 23 .511 4
State College (Cardinals) 25 24 .510 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 27 .449 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 19 29 .396
Auburn (Nationals) 18 30 .375 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 18 .625
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 26 .458 8
Vermont (Athletics) 21 28 .429
Tri-City (Astros) 19 28 .404 10½

Monday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

