New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|21
|.571
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|26
|22
|.542
|2½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|22
|.542
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|24
|.510
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|27
|.449
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|19
|29
|.396
|9½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|30
|.375
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|21
|28
|.429
|9½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|19
|28
|.404
|10½
___
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.