New York-Penn League

August 5, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 20 .583
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 22 .560 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 27 22 .551
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 3
State College (Cardinals) 25 25 .500 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408
Auburn (Nationals) 19 30 .388
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 19 .612
Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469 7
Vermont (Athletics) 22 28 .440
Tri-City (Astros) 20 28 .417

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

Auburn 4, State College 3

Tri-City 3, Lowell 1

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Vermont 4, Staten Island 3

Williamsport 9, Batavia 3

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

