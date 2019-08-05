New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 20 .583 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 22 .560 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 27 22 .551 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580 — West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 3 State College (Cardinals) 25 25 .500 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 7 Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408 8½ Auburn (Nationals) 19 30 .388 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 19 .612 — Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469 7 Vermont (Athletics) 22 28 .440 8½ Tri-City (Astros) 20 28 .417 9½

___

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

Auburn 4, State College 3

Tri-City 3, Lowell 1

Advertisement

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Vermont 4, Staten Island 3

Williamsport 9, Batavia 3

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.