New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|22
|.560
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|27
|22
|.551
|1½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|23
|.531
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|25
|.500
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|20
|29
|.408
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|30
|.388
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|26
|.469
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|28
|.440
|8½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2
Auburn 4, State College 3
Tri-City 3, Lowell 1
Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 0
West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Vermont 4, Staten Island 3
Williamsport 9, Batavia 3
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
