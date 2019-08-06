New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 20 .583 Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 20 .583 Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 22 .560 Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 22 .560 Brooklyn (Mets) 27 22 .551 Brooklyn (Mets) 27 22 .551 Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580 Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580 West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 State College (Cardinals) 25 25 .500 State College (Cardinals) 25 25 .500 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408 Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408 Auburn (Nationals) 19 30 .388 Auburn (Nationals) 19 30 .388 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 19 .612 Lowell (Red Sox) 30 19 .612 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469 Connecticut (Tigers) 23 26 .469 Vermont (Athletics) 22 28 .440 Vermont (Athletics) 22 28 .440 Tri-City (Astros) 20 28 .417 Tri-City (Astros) 20 28 .417

___

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2

Auburn 4, State College 3

Tri-City 3, Lowell 1

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 0

West Virginia 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Vermont 4, Staten Island 3

Williamsport 9, Batavia 3

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

