The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 6, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 21 .571
Brooklyn (Mets) 28 22 .560 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 23 .549 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 23 .531 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 3
State College (Cardinals) 25 26 .490
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408
Auburn (Nationals) 20 30 .400 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 19 .612
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 26 .480
Vermont (Athletics) 22 28 .440
Tri-City (Astros) 20 28 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

Auburn 5, State College 1

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

