New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|23
|.549
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|23
|.531
|2
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|26
|.490
|4½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|28
|.440
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|20
|29
|.408
|8½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|30
|.400
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|26
|.480
|6½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|28
|.440
|8½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
___
Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1
Auburn 5, State College 1
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, ppd.
Batavia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.