New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 21 .571 — Brooklyn (Mets) 28 22 .560 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 23 .549 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 27 23 .540 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 29 21 .580 — West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 3 State College (Cardinals) 25 26 .490 4½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 7 Williamsport (Phillies) 20 29 .408 8½ Auburn (Nationals) 20 30 .400 9 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 20 .600 — Connecticut (Tigers) 24 26 .480 6 Vermont (Athletics) 22 29 .431 8½ Tri-City (Astros) 21 28 .429 8½

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 2, Hudson Valley 1

Auburn 5, State College 1

Tri-City 16, Lowell 4

Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

Staten Island 7, Vermont 5

Batavia at Williamsport, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

