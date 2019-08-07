Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 7, 2019 9:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 21 .571
Brooklyn (Mets) 28 22 .560 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 23 .549 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 27 23 .540
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 30 21 .588
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521
State College (Cardinals) 25 26 .490 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440
Auburn (Nationals) 20 30 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 30 .400
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 20 .600
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 26 .480 6
Vermont (Athletics) 22 29 .431
Tri-City (Astros) 21 28 .429

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia 6, Williamsport 3, 7 innings

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, cancelled

State College at Auburn, ppd.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Connecticut, delayed

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

