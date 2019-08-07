New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 21 .571 — Brooklyn (Mets) 28 22 .560 ½ Staten Island (Yankees) 27 23 .540 1½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 24 .538 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 30 21 .588 — West Virginia (Pirates) 25 23 .521 3½ State College (Cardinals) 25 26 .490 5 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 28 .440 7½ Auburn (Nationals) 20 30 .400 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 20 30 .400 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 20 .600 — Connecticut (Tigers) 25 26 .490 5½ Vermont (Athletics) 22 29 .431 8½ Tri-City (Astros) 21 28 .429 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia 6, Williamsport 3, 7 innings

Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, cancelled

State College at Auburn, ppd.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 0, 5 innings

West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

