New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|27
|23
|.540
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|23
|.521
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|28
|.440
|7½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|30
|.400
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|20
|30
|.400
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|28
|.440
|7½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|29
|.431
|8
___
Batavia 6, Williamsport 3, 7 innings
Batavia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, cancelled
State College at Auburn, ppd.
Tri-City 3, Lowell 2
Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 0, 5 innings
West Virginia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD
Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
