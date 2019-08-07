Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 7, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 21 .571
Brooklyn (Mets) 28 22 .560 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 24 .538
Staten Island (Yankees) 27 24 .529 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 31 21 .596
West Virginia (Pirates) 26 23 .531
State College (Cardinals) 25 26 .490
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 29 .431
Auburn (Nationals) 20 30 .400 10
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 31 .392 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 21 .588
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 26 .490 5
Vermont (Athletics) 23 29 .442
Tri-City (Astros) 22 28 .440

___

Wednesday’s Games

Batavia 6, Williamsport 3, 7 innings

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, cancelled

State College at Auburn, ppd.

Tri-City 3, Lowell 2

Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 0, 5 innings

West Virginia 11, Mahoning Valley 9, 10 innings

Vermont 14, Staten Island 10

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

