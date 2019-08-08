Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 8, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 21 .588
Brooklyn (Mets) 29 22 .569 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 28 24 .538
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 25 .528 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 31 22 .585
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 23 .540
State College (Cardinals) 26 26 .500
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 29 .442
Auburn (Nationals) 20 31 .392 10
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 32 .385 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 22 .577
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 27 .481 5
Vermont (Athletics) 24 29 .453
Tri-City (Astros) 22 30 .423 8

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Tri-City 3, 7 innings

Hudson Valley 2, Tri-City 1, 7 innings

Williamsport at West Virginia, cancelled

Williamsport at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia 8, Williamsport 2, 7 innings

Brooklyn 3, Connecticut 2, 10 innings

Vermont 3, Lowell 1

Mahoning Valley 6, Auburn 4

State College 4, Batavia 1

Staten Island 1, Aberdeen 0

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

