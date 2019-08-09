New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 21 .588 — Brooklyn (Mets) 29 22 .569 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 28 24 .538 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 25 .528 3 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 31 22 .585 — West Virginia (Pirates) 28 23 .549 2 State College (Cardinals) 26 26 .500 4½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 29 .442 7½ Auburn (Nationals) 20 31 .392 10 Williamsport (Phillies) 20 33 .377 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 30 22 .577 — Connecticut (Tigers) 25 27 .481 5 Vermont (Athletics) 24 29 .453 6½ Tri-City (Astros) 22 30 .423 8

___

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.