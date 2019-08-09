New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|29
|22
|.569
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|28
|24
|.538
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|25
|.528
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|23
|.558
|1
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|23
|29
|.442
|7
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|31
|.392
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|20
|34
|.370
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|25
|27
|.481
|4½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|30
|.423
|7½
___
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
West Virginia 6, Williamsport 5
Hudson Valley 9, Tri-City 1
Vermont 5, Lowell 2
Mahoning Valley 11, Auburn 4
State College 5, Batavia 3
Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 3
Vermont at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.