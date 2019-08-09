Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 9, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 30 21 .588
Brooklyn (Mets) 29 22 .569 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 28 24 .538
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 25 .528 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 31 23 .574
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 23 .558 1
State College (Cardinals) 27 26 .509
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 29 .442 7
Auburn (Nationals) 20 31 .392
Williamsport (Phillies) 20 34 .370 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 30 23 .566
Connecticut (Tigers) 25 27 .481
Vermont (Athletics) 25 29 .463
Tri-City (Astros) 22 30 .423

___

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

West Virginia 6, Williamsport 5

Hudson Valley 9, Tri-City 1

Vermont 5, Lowell 2

Mahoning Valley 11, Auburn 4

State College 5, Batavia 3

Staten Island 4, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

