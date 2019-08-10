New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604 — Brooklyn (Mets) 30 23 .566 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 29 25 .537 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 26 .527 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 32 23 .582 — West Virginia (Pirates) 29 24 .547 2 State College (Cardinals) 27 27 .500 4½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 29 .453 7 Auburn (Nationals) 20 32 .385 10½ Williamsport (Phillies) 21 34 .382 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 31 23 .574 — Connecticut (Tigers) 26 28 .481 5 Vermont (Athletics) 25 30 .455 6½ Tri-City (Astros) 22 32 .407 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 10, Vermont 3

Connecticut 5, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 13, Tri-City 3

Advertisement

Aberdeen 4, Staten Island 3

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 1

Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 3, State College 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.