New York-Penn League

August 10, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604
Brooklyn (Mets) 30 23 .566 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 25 .537
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 26 .527 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 32 23 .582
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 24 .547 2
State College (Cardinals) 27 27 .500
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 29 .463
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 34 .382 11
Auburn (Nationals) 20 33 .377 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 23 .574
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 28 .481 5
Vermont (Athletics) 25 30 .455
Tri-City (Astros) 22 32 .407 9

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 10, Vermont 3

Connecticut 5, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 13, Tri-City 3

Aberdeen 4, Staten Island 3

Williamsport 5, West Virginia 1

Mahoning Valley 6, Auburn 5, 11 innings

Batavia 3, State College 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

The Associated Press

