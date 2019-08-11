New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|29
|26
|.527
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|24
|.547
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|29
|.463
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|21
|34
|.382
|11
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|33
|.377
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|30
|.455
|6½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|32
|.407
|9
___
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
