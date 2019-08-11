Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 11, 2019 6:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 30 23 .566
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 25 .537
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 26 .527
Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 20 33 .377
Williamsport (Phillies) 21 34 .382
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 24 .547
State College (Cardinals) 27 27 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 32 23 .582
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 29 .463
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 25 30 .455
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 28 .481
Tri-City (Astros) 22 32 .407
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 23 .574

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

