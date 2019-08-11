New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 30 23 .566 Staten Island (Yankees) 29 25 .537 Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 26 .527 Hudson Valley (Rays) 32 21 .604 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 20 33 .377 Williamsport (Phillies) 21 34 .382 West Virginia (Pirates) 29 24 .547 State College (Cardinals) 27 27 .500 Batavia (Marlins) 32 23 .582 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 29 .463 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 25 30 .455 Connecticut (Tigers) 26 28 .481 Tri-City (Astros) 22 32 .407 Lowell (Red Sox) 31 23 .574

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 1, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

