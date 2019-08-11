New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 21 .618 — Brooklyn (Mets) 31 23 .574 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 26 .536 4½ Staten Island (Yankees) 29 26 .527 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 33 23 .589 — West Virginia (Pirates) 29 25 .537 3 State College (Cardinals) 27 28 .491 5½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 30 .455 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 22 34 .393 11 Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 31 25 .554 — Connecticut (Tigers) 26 29 .473 4½ Vermont (Athletics) 25 31 .446 6 Tri-City (Astros) 23 32 .418 7½

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 11, Staten Island 4

Auburn 7, West Virginia 2

Tri-City 5, Connecticut 1

Advertisement

Hudson Valley 7, Lowell 2, 7 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 1, 7 innings

Batavia 5, Mahoning Valley 0

Aberdeen 11, Vermont 0

Williamsport 10, State College 3

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.