New York-Penn League

August 11, 2019 11:31 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 26 .536
Brooklyn (Mets) 31 23 .574
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 21 .618
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 26 .527
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 34 .393
State College (Cardinals) 27 28 .491
State College (Cardinals) 27 28 .491
Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389
Batavia (Marlins) 33 23 .589
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 25 .537
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 30 .455
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 25 31 .446
Tri-City (Astros) 23 32 .418
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 29 .473
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 25 .554
Vermont (Athletics) 25 31 .446

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 11, Staten Island 4

Auburn 7, West Virginia 2

Tri-City 5, Connecticut 1

Hudson Valley 7, Lowell 2, 7 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 1, 7 innings

Batavia 5, Mahoning Valley 0

Aberdeen 11, Vermont 0

Williamsport 10, State College 3

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

