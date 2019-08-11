New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|30
|26
|.536
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|31
|23
|.574
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|29
|26
|.527
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|34
|21
|.618
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|33
|.389
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|34
|.393
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|30
|.455
|Batavia (Marlins)
|33
|23
|.589
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|25
|.537
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|31
|.446
|Tri-City (Astros)
|23
|32
|.418
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|29
|.473
___
Brooklyn 11, Staten Island 4
Auburn 7, West Virginia 2
Tri-City 5, Connecticut 1
Hudson Valley 7, Lowell 2, 7 innings
Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 1, 7 innings
Batavia 5, Mahoning Valley 0
Aberdeen 11, Vermont 0
Williamsport 10, State College 3
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
