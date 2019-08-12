New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|31
|23
|.574
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|30
|26
|.536
|4½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|30
|.455
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|34
|.393
|11
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|33
|.389
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|31
|25
|.554
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|29
|.473
|4½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|31
|.446
|6
|Tri-City (Astros)
|23
|32
|.418
|7½
___
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
