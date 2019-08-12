Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

August 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 21 .618
Brooklyn (Mets) 31 23 .574
Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 26 .536
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 26 .527 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 33 23 .589
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 25 .537 3
State College (Cardinals) 27 28 .491
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 30 .455
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 34 .393 11
Auburn (Nationals) 21 33 .389 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 31 25 .554
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 29 .473
Vermont (Athletics) 25 31 .446 6
Tri-City (Astros) 23 32 .418

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

