New York-Penn League

August 12, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 34 22 .607
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 23 .582
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 26 .544
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 27 .518 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 33 24 .579
West Virginia (Pirates) 30 25 .545 2
State College (Cardinals) 28 28 .500
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 30 .464
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 35 .386 11
Auburn (Nationals) 21 34 .382 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 25 .561
Connecticut (Tigers) 26 30 .464
Vermont (Athletics) 25 32 .439 7
Tri-City (Astros) 24 32 .429

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia 4, Auburn 3

Brooklyn 4, Staten Island 1

Mahoning Valley 5, Batavia 0

Tri-City 7, Connecticut 5

Lowell 6, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 7, Vermont 0

State College 4, Williamsport 2

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

