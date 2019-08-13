New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|32
|23
|.582
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|31
|26
|.544
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|30
|25
|.545
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|26
|30
|.464
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|Auburn (Nationals)
|21
|34
|.382
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|26
|30
|.464
|5½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|32
|.439
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
___
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 12 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
