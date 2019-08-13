Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 13, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 22 .614
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 23 .582 2
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 26 .552
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 27 .518
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 33 24 .579
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 25 .554
State College (Cardinals) 28 28 .500
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 30 .464
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 35 .386 11
Auburn (Nationals) 21 35 .375 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 26 .552
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 30 .474
Vermont (Athletics) 25 33 .431 7
Tri-City (Astros) 24 33 .421

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 7, Auburn 2, 8 innings

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.

Advertisement

Connecticut 2, Tri-City 0

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 7, Vermont 2

Hudson Valley 6, Lowell 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 12 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act