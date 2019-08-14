Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

August 14, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 22 .614
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 24 .571
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 26 .552
Staten Island (Yankees) 30 27 .526 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 33 24 .579
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 25 .554
State College (Cardinals) 29 28 .509 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 30 .464
Williamsport (Phillies) 22 36 .379 11½
Auburn (Nationals) 21 35 .375 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 26 .552
Connecticut (Tigers) 27 30 .474
Vermont (Athletics) 25 33 .431 7
Tri-City (Astros) 24 33 .421

___

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, ppd.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 12 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

