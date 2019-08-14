New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 22 .614 — Brooklyn (Mets) 32 25 .561 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 26 .559 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 30 27 .526 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 34 24 .586 — West Virginia (Pirates) 31 26 .544 2½ State College (Cardinals) 29 29 .500 5 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 30 .474 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 23 36 .390 11½ Auburn (Nationals) 21 36 .368 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 32 26 .552 — Connecticut (Tigers) 27 30 .474 4½ Vermont (Athletics) 26 33 .441 6½ Tri-City (Astros) 24 34 .414 8

Wednesday’s Games

Williamsport 4, Auburn 0

Lowell at Staten Island, ppd.

Aberdeen 5, Tri-City 4

Batavia 11, West Virginia 5

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, ppd.

Mahoning Valley 7, State College 5

Vermont 10, Brooklyn 2

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 12 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, Game 2, TBD

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

