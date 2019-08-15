Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

August 15, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 35 23 .603
Brooklyn (Mets) 32 25 .561
Aberdeen (Orioles) 33 27 .550 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 27 .542
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 34 24 .586
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 26 .544
State College (Cardinals) 29 29 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 30 .474
Williamsport (Phillies) 23 36 .390 11½
Auburn (Nationals) 21 36 .368 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 32 28 .533
Connecticut (Tigers) 28 30 .483 3
Vermont (Athletics) 26 33 .441
Tri-City (Astros) 25 34 .424

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 3, Lowell 0, 7 innings

Staten Island 8, Lowell 7, 7 innings

Connecticut 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings

Advertisement

Connecticut 2, Hudson Valley 1, 8 innings

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Williamsport 3, Auburn 2

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont 6, Brooklyn 4

Friday’s Games

Williamsport at Auburn, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US